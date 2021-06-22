McGuinness takes over as Cathaoirleach of Inishowen MD

Veteran Councillor Bernard McGuinness is the new Cathaoirleach of Inishowen Municipal District, with Cllr Nicholas Crossan serving as his deputy.

Cllr McGuinness was nominated by Cllr Martin McDermott and seconded by Cllr Martin Farren under the power sharing agreement that operates in the chamber.

Unsurprisingly, Cllr McGuinness said his to priority would be Mica, and the quest for 100% redress. He also said he will be pursuing more social housing, particularly as there will be a need for alternative homes for people whose homes are repaired or replaced because of Mica.