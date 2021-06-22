Mark Russell leaves Finn Harps and returns to Scotland

Mark Russell has left Finn Harps and signed for Greenock Morton in Scotland.

After two and a half seasons in Ballybofey, Russell returns to his former club signing a one year deal.

Russell didn’t feature in the Harps squad for the recent games with St Pats and Derry City.

During his previous spell at Greenock he scored 4 goals in 153 appearances before moving to Falkirk and then Harps.