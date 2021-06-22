Mark English wins in Sweden ahead of National’s

Mark English's preparations for the defence of his National 800m title and this summers Olympics continued with another fine run on Tuesday in Sweden.

The Finn Valley man won the 800 contest at the World Athletics Continential Tour (bronze level) Karlstad Grand Prix.

His time of 1:45.60 was his second fastest outdoors this year.

It follows his brilliant run in Spain just last weekend which all but secures him a place at the Tokyo Olympics.

Despite narrowly missing the qualifying standard by .02 of a second on Saturday, Mark's ranking will be enough to travel to Japan next month.

His place on Team Ireland will be made official after this weekend's National Championships held at Santry which starts with heats on Friday.