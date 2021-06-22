Kavanagh assumes chair of Letterkenny – Milford Municipal District

Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District.

The Fine Gael Councillor replaces Councillor Donal Coyle who in his final address as Cathaoirleach described the last 12 months as challenging in terms of Covid-19, Brexit and Mica.

Councillor Kavanagh takes on the role for the second time and has dedicated his work in the year ahead to his late brother Paidín.

Sinn Fein Councillor Gerry McMonagle been confirmed as the Leas Cathaoirleach at today’s AGM.

Cllr Kavanagh says there are challenges ahead, but also opportunities...........