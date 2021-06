The Oireachtas Good Friday Agreement Implementation Committee has been told the completion of the long awaited A5-N2 expansion is vital for the development of the North West.

Representatives of ICBAN, the Irish Central Border Region, addressed a meeting of the committee this morning to discuss its strategy for the development of the region for the next seven years.

Its Vice Chair is Donegal Councillor Gary Doherty. He told the committee the A5's importance cannot be overstated ......