Jeffrey Donaldson has become the new leader of the DUP in Northern Ireland as nobody opposed his nomination.

He becomes the party's third leader in the space of two months after the resignations of Arlene Foster and Edwin Poots.

A leadership vote had been due to take place on Saturday however Mr Donaldson was the only person to put his name forward for the role.

Paul Givan who became First Minister last week is expected to resign the post in the coming days.