ICBAN to address Oireachtas GFA Implementation Committee

Representatives of ICBAN, the Irish Central Border Region, will address a meeting of the Oireachtas Good Friday Agreement Implementation Committee this morning to discuss its strategy for the development of the region for the next seven years.

ICBAN includes Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon; Fermanagh and Omagh; Mid Ulster and the counties of Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo.

Its Vice Chair is Donegal Councillor Gary Doherty.

He says ICBAN is a genuine cross community initiative, and that's exemplified by the fact that the online delegation today includes a Fermanagh DUP councillor, one of the few members of the party that will engage with the committee: