HSE concerned at NW Covid figures

The HSE says it is concerned about recent increases in Covid cases in the North West. Cases are being identified in Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim.

In Donegal for the last two weeks Covid cases notified have ranged from the late teens to early twenties with the odd jump. These figures give a good indication of the levels of Coivd that is circulating in the community.

Dr Anthony Breslin, Director of Public Health, North West has asked people to follow the Covid guidance which is there to prevent infection, saying "If you have symptoms please stay at home and get a test, do not socialise, and if you are a contact of a possible case please restrict your activity and get tested too.

In Donegal the HSE has identified a small number of cases linked to people who travelled to Dublin last week for the mica related event by bus. The organisers followed Covid travel advice and so far we have not identified close contacts on the buses but if anyone was at the mica related event and develops symptoms they should get tested and restrict their activity. Last weekend in Letterkenny there was a gathering of car rally fans. The HSE expects that there will be cases as a result. So far no Delta variant cases have been identified.

Be sensible, be safe."