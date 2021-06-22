Fur farming to be banned in Ireland

Fur farming is set to be banned in Ireland under proposals going to cabinet this morning.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue will ask his cabinet colleagues to allow him to draft a bill banning fur farming from early 2022.

It's estimated there are around 120,000 mink on three farms based in counties Laois, Donegal and Kerry.

The owners of the farms will receive compensation under the plans.

The commitment around mink farming is in the programme for government, but was expedited after concerns were raised about COVID cases in mink in other countries.

The bill is also likely to say that cats, chinchillas, dogs, foxes, mink and weasels, including stoats, shall not be farmed for their fur or skin.