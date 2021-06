Down has suffered a blow ahead of their championship encounter with Donegal this weekend.

Midfielder Johnny Flynn picked up an Achilles injury in training and is out of the game at Pairc Esler on Sunday.

Down boss Paddy Tally is looking to take a positive out of the situation...

The Mourne County Manager feels Donegal will be wiser this time around after their shock defeat to Cavan in the final last year but knows surprise results can happen again in championship...