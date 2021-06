Two of Donegal's five Municipal Districts are holding their AGMs today, with Fine Gael members set to take the chair at both.

Cllr Bernard McGuinness is set to replace Cllr Albert Doherty as Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, while in the Letterkenny Milford MD, Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh will take over from outgoing Cathaoirleach Cllr Donal Coyle.