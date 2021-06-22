Calls for consideration to be given to extending Atlantic Railway Corridor

A Donegal railway campaigner has called for planners to seriously consider extending the Atlantic Railway Corridor to Derry via Donegal.

Brendan Flanagan, Secretary of the West Ulster Rail Initiative was speaking after the publication of a report by Dr John Bradley calling for the reopening of the Galway - Mayo rail link, which he says can be done within four years at a cost of around €154 million.

The report says the line could then be extended up to Sligo, reinstating the Atlantic Rail Corridor of old.

Brendan Flanagan says in light of recent cross border discussions, there is a compelling case to continue that into Donegal: