Bonner rules MacNiallais out of championship opener

Odhran MacNiallais will not be lining out for Donegal in this Sunday's Ulster Championship opener against Down.

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner has confirmed the Gaoth Dobhair man will not make it due to a soft tissue injury picked up in the league semi-final defeat to Dublin.

On the plus side, Captain Michael Murphy seems to have made enough progress on a hamstring injury to make himself available to play at Pairc Esler while the Bundoran Brennan duo of Paul and Jamie have also come through recent training sessions and could feature this weekend.

Bonner however still hasn’t ruled out any surprises come the match start on Sunday at 1pm.