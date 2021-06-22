Blaney calls for 10 year Government bond to be considered for Mica properties

The Seanad has heard that the scale of Mica and pyrite is shocking with a personal impact unimaginable.

Calls for a commitment to 100% redress for affected homeowners was raised in the Chamber today by Donegal Senator Niall Blaney and Senators Lisa Chambers and Timmy Dooley.

Senator Blaney highlighted a number of options to ensure a fully funded redress scheme including a lump sum contribution from insurance companies, the Banking Federation and house bonds, a VAT exemption for materials and grants towards insulation from Sustainable Energy Ireland.

He pressed Minister of State Colm Brophy also to consider a 10 year Government bond: