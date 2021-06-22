Bail decision for Danielle McLaughlin murder accused postponed

A decision on a bail application made by a man accused of murdering Donegal woman, Danielle McLaughlin has been postponed.

The 28 year old was found dead in Goa in March 2017.

Vikat Bhagat is due to stand trial for the murder of Ms McLaughlin but has now applied to be released on bail, citing a "bleak" likelihood of a trial taking place in the near future due to the "prevailing pandemic conditions."

Danielle's mother, Andrea Brannigan says she is terrified bail will be granted and her fight for justice will be delayed even further.