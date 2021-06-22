50 new jobs to be created in Donegal with €500,000 hotel investment

50 new jobs are to be created in Donegal as part of a €500,000 investment in the Shandon Hotel and Spa.

The hotel in Portnablagh, has been granted planning permission to expand its bar areas with work due to get underway in the Autumn.

Up to 35 jobs will be created through the construction phase.

This latest development brings the total investment in the hotel to over €6m.

15 new employees have been taken on by the hotel since Covid restrictions eased bringing the total of staff employed there to 130.

Owner Warren McCarthy, who purchased the property in 2015 says whilst the hospitality industry has been impacted by Covid-19 over the past 15 months, it's important to plan for a post-Covid world.