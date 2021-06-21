Work progressing to provide abortion services at LUH

Work is progressing to provide surgical termination pregnancy services for women at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Saolta says the hospital is not currently in a position to provide abortions but staff are working with the Saolta Hospital Group and the HSE National Women and Infants Programme to progress the introduction of the service.

A primarily community-led service is currently delivered by GPs in primary care settings and women’s health service providers in the county, with appropriate access and care pathways to acute hospital services as required.

Statement in full:

In line with the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018, a primarily community-led service is being delivered by GPs in primary care settings and women’s health service providers, with appropriate access and care pathways to acute hospital services as required.

Letterkenny University Hospital provides services under sections 9, 10 and 11 of the Act. The hospital is not currently in a position to provide surgical termination of pregnancy services to women as per section 12 of the Act. Staff in the hospital are working with the Saolta Hospital Group and the HSE National Women and Infants Programme to progress the introduction of this service.