A Fin Whale which was discovered stranded in Lough Swilly on Saturday has died.

Following the report of the live stranding, the Donegal IWDG, dedicated marine biologists and NPWS attended the scene.

The whale is normally found in deep waters and the Donegal IWDG say it is possible the whale may have been feeding in shallower water and became disorientated.

The whale passed away last night shortly after 11pm.