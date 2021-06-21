Weekend events must be seen in context – Coyle

The Cathaoirleach of Letterkenny and Milford Municipal District says there was a lot of positives in what happened around Letterkenny at the weekend.

A large garda operation was mounted as huge crowds of mainly young people arrived or the weekend, many in modified cars.

This would have been the weekend of the Donegal International Rally, but it was cancelled, along with the many side events such as diffing events and car enthusiast gatherings that would normally take place.

This led to increased traffic and some dangerous driving on the roads, along with incidents of roads being blocked, damaged being done and people feeling intimidated.

However, Cllr Donal Coyle said there were positives for many businesses, and in normal circumstances, regulated events would have been available.............