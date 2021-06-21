Unvaccinated people need to carry out ‘personal risk assessment’ if travelling – HSE

The HSE CEO says unvaccinated people planning to travel abroad this summer need to carry out a "personal risk assessment".

The National Public Health Emergency Team says there should be no consideration to leave the country this summer for people who haven't been fully vaccinated.

However, the Government has signed up to the EU Digital Covid Cert which allows travel for those recently recovered from the virus or who ave a negative PCR test.

Paul Reid says people need to be aware that the spread of Covid-19 can't go back to the levels it was in January: