Special exemption needed to resolve outdoor licencing issue – Gallagher

A Donegal born senator says there needs to be a special time limited exemption to allow the sale of alcohol for consumption outdoors.

It's after Gardaí said drinking alcohol in areas which were set up to facilitate an 'outdoor summer' is not allowed.

Justice Minister Heather Humphries says she's spoken to the Garda Commissioner, and members of the force can use their discretion.

However, Monaghan based Senator Robbie Gallagher says that unfair to the businesses concerned, and also unfair to gardai...............