Over €12,000 allocated for festivals and summer schools in Donegal

Over €12,000 has been allocated to a number of organisations in Donegal as part of funding for small scale local festivals and summer schools.

The scheme is designed to assist local cultural events which may not be eligible under funding criteria for larger scale events.

€4,000 has been allocated to the Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter for a festival and the Donegal Summer School of Music will receive also €4,000, likewise, a sum of €4,000 has been sanctioned for a festival to be hosted by the Allingham Arts Association.

Meanwhile, the Lifford/ Clonleigh Community Collective has been allocated €875 for a Brightening Up Lifford 2021 music festival.

In welcoming the funding, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says; “Given the tough 15 months we've had, this funding initiative is much welcomed and will help boost our cultural events right around Donegal. These projects are important for our artists, musicians, poets and writers and will help bring together our communities."