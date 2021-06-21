Ollie Horgan – “We’ll have to patch things up”

Finn Harps look to bounce back from Friday’s derby defeat as they travel to Inchicore on Monday evening to take on St. Patrick’s Athletic. Kick-off at Richmond Park is 7.45pm.

The club’s previous meeting this season ended in a victory for the Saints as they ran out 2-0 winners at Finn Park back in April.

Speaking ahead of the game, Ollie Horgan told FinnHarps.ie: “Pats are a very very good side and they will be expecting a win now at home. We’ll have to patch things up and get ready as best we can. Inchicore is a very tough place to go at the best of times, never mind when we’re down a few bodies as we are at the minute.”

In team news, Johnny Dunleavy, Stephen Folan, Barry McNamee, Adam Foley, Mark Timlin and Ethan Boyle are all doubts. Karl O’Sullivan will miss the game through suspension after accumulating five yellow cards.