No one was safe on the roads over the weekend – Road Safety Officer

People coming to Letterkenny to cause mayhem on the roads is unacceptable as it puts lives at risk.

That's according to Donegal's Road Safety Officer who says no one was safe on the roads as hundreds travelled to the town on what would traditionally have been rally weekend.

A number of arrests for dangerous driving were made over the weekend by Gardai as part of an operation cracking down on unofficial diffing events.

Brian O'Donnell told today's Nine til Noon Show that it was clear no one was prepared for the crowds that came to the town: