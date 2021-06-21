Killian Gribben named on Ireland squad for European Challenge

Letterkenny's Killian Gribben has been named as one of five uncapped players in the Ireland U-18 Basketball squad for the upcoming European Challenge.

The FIBA competition which will take place in Levice, Slovakia from August 3rd-8th.

It's not the first time Gribben has represented Ireland, he was involved in the FIBA U17 Skills Challenge last year.

The five uncapped players selected are Joseph Coughlan (Galway Titans), Ruairi Cronin (Limerick Celtics), Ajay Ryan-Walsh (Limerick Lions), Killian Gribben (Letterkenny Blaze/LYIT Donegal) and Cillian O’Connell (Ballincollig Basketball Club).

In May FIBA cancelled all 2021 Youth European Championships, replacing them with the FIBA European Challenge 2021. Ireland’s U18 men are in a seven-team tournament and will face Bulgaria and Hungary in their group. The other group contains Romania, Ukraine, Switzerland and Slovakia.