Kelly & Duffy give Bohs and Dundalk wins

St. Patrick's Athletic have ended the night top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Ronan Coughlan scored twice in a 4-1 win at home to Finn Harps with Adam Foley on the scoresheet for Harps.

Georgie Kelly's fifth goal in two games saw Bohemians beat Shamrock Rovers in the Dublin derby at Dalymount.

Inishowen native Kelly continues to lead the way in the top goalscorer standings with 11.

Sligo stay third after they were held to a 1-1 draw away to Derry.

Ronan Boyce got the equaliser for Derry after Jordan Gibson gave Sligo the lead.

Vinny Perth's collected the first win of his second spell in charge of Dundalk, with a 1-nil victory away to Louth rivals Drogheda United.

Michael Duffy netted the games only goal in the first half.

While Waterford collected a second win in three games with a 2-1 victory over Longford.