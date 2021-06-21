Jeffrey Donaldson tipped for position of DUP leader

The new leader of the DUP could be known as early as tomorrow.

It follows the resignation of Edwin Poots who only lasted three weeks as leader, after a row within the party.

The DUP has reportedly warned it'll collapse Stormont if there isn't a change in the proposals to introduce Irish language laws.

Nominations for a new leader opened on Saturday and their identity could be revealed as soon tomorrow.

Jeffrey Donaldson is the favourite to take the position.

The SDLP's Colum Eastwood meanwhile, has warned the eventual new leader of the DUP not to choreograph the downfall of Stormont's political institutions.

He's calling on them to try and avoid worsening the already tense political situation in Northern Ireland.

In a statement, released this morning, the SDLP leader warned that any prospective candidates in the race for the vacant DUP leadership spot would have to respect the power sharing agreement, as well as work together with all parties in the Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive, in order to keep Stormont operational.

Colum Eastwood claimed that the DUP were trying to manufacture another political crisis in Northern Ireland, with both Edwin Poots' resignation as well as the controversial appointment of Paul Givan as First Minister causing disarray within the DUP.

The Foyle MP also said that the public in the North are fed up with the constant crises that have plagued the Northern Ireland Executive for many years involving both the DUP and Sinn Fein, and also added that all parties needed to come together in order to work in Stormont, instead of handing power over to the British Government in London through a direct rule system once again.