A Fin Whale has become stranded in Lough Swilly.

The live stranding of the 60 ft long mammal was discovered on Saturday.

The Donegal Irish Whale and Dolphin Group say there are no obvious marks on its body apart from evidence of rolling on mudflats and blistering of the skin caused by the sun.

They say it's possible the animal may have been feeding in shallower waters on small fish species and became disorientated.

Volunteers remained on the shore overnight to monitor the animal.