Donegal schools to receive funding to improve walking and cycling infrastructure

170 primary and post-primary schools are to receive funding to improve their walking and cycling infrastructure.

5 schools in Donegal are to receive funding. They are; Deel College, Raphoe, Scoil Cholmcille, Newtowncunningham, Scoil Mhuire, Ramelton, St Baithin's NS, St Johnston, St Eunan's NS, Raphoe.

It's part of the government's Safe Routes to School programme, which aims to make children's travels safer and tackle congestion at school gates.

932 schools have expressed interest in the scheme since March, and will be included over time on a rolling basis.

Junior Transport Minister, Hildegarde Naughton, says 15 million euro has been allocated for the first round of the project: