Donegal Half Marathon attracting big entry

With ten weeks to go to the 2021 Donegal Half Marathon, 150 people have registered for the event.

The Donegal Half Marathon was first held in 2014. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, a virtual event replaced an actual event last year.

As the gradual lifting of restrictions continues, the organising committee are looking forward to welcoming competitors back to race headquarters at the Aura Leisure Centre on the last Sunday in August.

"Entries have been coming in at a steady rate, and with 150 signed up ten weeks out from the race, we are confident of attracting a big entry for this year's event," commented race director, Brendan McDaid.

"Thankfully, things are slowly getting back to normal. There are plans to stage a number of local races in the build-up to this year's Donegal Half Marathon and these will act as good preparation," the race director added.

The 2021 Donegal Half Marathon has been fixed for Sunday, August 29th in Letterkenny, with a 9.20 am start. Once again, the main sponsors of the event will be the Kernan's Retail Group.

Entry fee for this year’s event is €30 and the cost of a relay team is €75.

To enter click on the link below:

https://www.njuko.net/dhm2021/select_competition