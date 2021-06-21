Derry disappointed with draw – Ronan Boyce

Ramelton man Ronan Boyce was once again the saviour for Derry City as he scored the equaliser in the Candystrips 1-1 with Sligo Rovers in the Premier Division clash at The Brandywell.

Jordan Gibson put Sligo ahead ten minutes into the second as Boyce leveled it up with a deflected 20 yard effort in the 85th minute.

Derry could have won it close to the end but they had to settle for yet another draw at the home, Derry remain unbeaten in their last nine games.

Highland's Martin Holmes caught up with Ronan Boyce after the game...