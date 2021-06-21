Browne McMonagle & Orr take Ballinrobe wins

Dylan Browne McMonagle continues to build on his impressive lead in the Apprentice Jockey Championship.

The Donegal man was on top form at Ballinrobe on Monday where he picked up two more wins, a second and two third place finishes.

His two wins were a 16/1 double on Fearless Girl (3/1) and Merrior (3/1) for trainers John Murphy and Joseph O'Brien.

That's now 22 wins for Dylan in the championship.

Oisin Orr was also a winner at Ballinrobe, He took victory on the Dermot Weld trained 4/7 shot Umneyaat.