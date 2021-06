284 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic this evening.

Meanwhile, latest figures from the HSPC show that in the two weeks to midnight last Thursday, there were 301 cases in Donegal, a 14 day incidence rate of 189.1 cases per 100,000 people. That compares to a national rate of 95.2, with Donegal's incidence rate still the second highest in the country after Limerick.

North of the border today, 133 new cases have been confirmed, with no additional covid related deaths.