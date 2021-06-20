Watch: Brendan Boyce wants to compete at the front end come Olympics

Brendan Boyce's place for this summer's Olympics was made official earlier in the week as Team Ireland selected seven athletes to compete across the Marathon and 50km Race Walk events in Sapporo this summer.

Boyce will compete at the Olympics for a third time in his career tackling the 50k walk on Friday 6th August.

The Milford native who walks under the Finn Valley club was the first Irish athlete across all sports to achieve an Olympic qualification time and will compete in the race alongside Alex Wright.

The Marathon and Walk events were originally scheduled to take place in Tokyo but were moved to the more northern city of Sapporo where the temperatures were considered more suited to endurance events.

Oisin Kelly caught up with Brendan before he headed off to his training camp in Spain.