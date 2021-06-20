Professor: “Inevitable” that Delta variant will spread in border counties

Immunology Professor Kingston Mills of Trinity College Dublin says it will be very difficult to stop the Delta variant of Covid-19 from spreading in Ireland, especially in border countries.

His comments come after the chief medical officers in the Republic and the North expressed concern over the variant, and appealed to people crossing the border to exercise caution.

It's reported today a vaccine booster campaign is being planned for the winter to better protect against current and future potential strains of the virus.

There have been 188 cases of the strain in Ireland so far, but Professor Mills says that number will inevitably rise, especially in border regions: