There was a derby day defeat for Finn Harps as they went down 2-1 to Derry City at Finn Park.

Ethan Boyle netted the goal for Harps between two Will Patching strikes which gave the Candystripes all three points.

Harps now face a trip to St Pat's on Monday as Derry take on Sligo Rovers.

Former Finn Harps goalkeeper Gavin Cullen, joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to review the weekends action...