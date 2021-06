The new DUP leader could be announced as early as Tuesday.

Belfast MP Jeffrey Donaldson is the current front runner for the vacant position.

It follows the resignation of Edwin Poots after just 3 weeks in charge due to a deal with Sinn Fein and the British government on Irish language laws.

SDLP MP Claire Hanna says the vast majority of the electorate want power sharing to work, and the DUP must remember that........