Fresh off the back of a Derby day win Derry City now play host to Sligo Rovers in another North West Derby.

Ruaidhri Higgins' side come into the tie in good form and are unbeaten in seven games whilst Sligo Rovers have tasted defeat in both thier last two games.

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins expects more of the same from his players following om from their 2-1 win against Finn Harps....