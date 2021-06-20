Mica will take years to resolve – O’Brien

The Mica Scandal will take years to resolve, according to the Housing Minister.

Minister Darragh O'Brien told the Sunday Independent between private and social homes, the figure for Donegal will be at least 6,000, and possibly much higher.

The Mayo figure could be ion the region of 1,000, and he is now receiving reports of cases in at least four other counties - Sligo, Clare, Limerick and Dublin.

Minister O'Brien also confirmed that he believes a public inquiry will be on the agenda to be discussed by the working group he proposed when he met with demonstrators in Dublin on Tuesday.