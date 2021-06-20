Mark English set for Olympics after impressive performance in Spain

Mark English looks set to be going to the Olympic following his impressive second place run in the 800 metres in Madrid.

The Finn Valley man ran a time of 1:45.22 at the World Athletics Continental Tour Meeting.

The time was just 0.02 of the official qualifying standard for the games in Japan but the result has now strengthened his ranking position which will be enough to get him there.

Eilish Flanagan was also in action last night and was fifth in her debut at the World Stage.

Our Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonagle joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to discuss Saturday nights action...