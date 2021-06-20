Cllr McMonagle criticises those involved in “unofficial” rally weekend

Local Councillor and Chair of the Donegal County Council joint policing committee, Councillor Gerry McMonagle, has criticised those involved in activities surrounding the "unofficial" rally weekend.

This weekend, which was the planned weekend for the now-cancelled Donegal International Rally, has seen many car enthusiasts gather in Letterkenny and the surrounding areas, causing what some have described as "chaos" in the town.

At times on Saturday night, the Port Road was virtually blocked, and there were lengthy inbound tailbacks stretching out almost to the Dry Arch roundabout.

At one point, an ambulance had to use part of the outbound lane to get to the polestar roundabout as both inbound lanes were gridlocked.

Up until 8pm on Saturday night, Gardaí say four arrests had been made within the Letterkenny District for alleged dangerous driving, with more activity as the night went on.

Speed checks and checkpoints will continue throughout the day today, as Gardaí are urging people to slow down.

Cllr McMonagle says that it has been a challenging weekend, both for Gardaí, as well as local residents in Letterkenny, and he has called on those involved to consider the impact of their actions...