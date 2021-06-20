All County League Wrap & Results

Naomh Conaill made it back to back wins in the All County League on Sunday afternoon with a 1-13 to 1-07 win over Gaoth Dobhair.

Tom Comack has the full time report...

Division 1

Naomh Conaill 1-13 Gaoth Dobhair 1-07

Glenswilly 1-14 V 1-14 Bundoran

St Michael's 0-18 V 1-09 Cloughaneely

Ardara 1-06 V 1-12 Kilcar

St Eunan's 0-13 V 0-4 Killybegs

Division 2
Convoy 1-09 V 0-12 St Naul's

Aodh Ruadh BS 3-16 V 2-07 Glenfin

Milford 3-12V 0-19 Naomh Columba

Dungloe 0-8 V 2-12 Downings

Mac Cumhaills 1-10 V 3-10  Termon

Division 3
Moville 1-09 V 1-09 Letterkenny Gaels

Naomh Colmcille 1-06 V 1-12 Buncrana

Naomh Brd 0-08 V 0-14 Fanad Gaels

Four Masters 0-11 V 0-6 Burt

Red Hughs 0-12 V 1-13 Malin

Division 4

Urris 0-7 Carndonagh 0-11

Naomh Pdraig Muff 0-11 V 2-07 Naomh Ultan

Naomh Muire LR were 3-12 V 0-05 Robert Emmets

Pettigo 1-08 V 2-10 Na Rossa

St Eunan's 2-11 V 2-13 Naomh Padraig Lifford

