All County League Wrap & Results

Naomh Conaill made it back to back wins in the All County League on Sunday afternoon with a 1-13 to 1-07 win over Gaoth Dobhair.
Tom Comack has the full time report...
Division 1
Naomh Conaill 1-13 Gaoth Dobhair 1-07
Glenswilly 1-14 V 1-14 Bundoran
St Michael's 0-18 V 1-09 Cloughaneely
Ardara 1-06 V 1-12 Kilcar
St Eunan's 0-13 V 0-4 Killybegs
Division 2
Convoy 1-09 V 0-12 St Naul's
Aodh Ruadh BS 3-16 V 2-07 Glenfin
Milford 3-12V 0-19 Naomh Columba
Dungloe 0-8 V 2-12 Downings
Mac Cumhaills 1-10 V 3-10 Termon
Division 3
Moville 1-09 V 1-09 Letterkenny Gaels
Naomh Colmcille 1-06 V 1-12 Buncrana
Naomh Brd 0-08 V 0-14 Fanad Gaels
Four Masters 0-11 V 0-6 Burt
Red Hughs 0-12 V 1-13 Malin
Division 4
Urris 0-7 Carndonagh 0-11
Naomh Pdraig Muff 0-11 V 2-07 Naomh Ultan
Naomh Muire LR were 3-12 V 0-05 Robert Emmets
Pettigo 1-08 V 2-10 Na Rossa
St Eunan's 2-11 V 2-13 Naomh Padraig Lifford