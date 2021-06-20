288 new confirmed cases of Covid 19 in ROI

By
News Highland
-

There are 288 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health says there are currently 49 patients with the virus in hospital.

The number of people being treated in ICU is up one to 15.

The Covid-19 vaccine portal is now open for people in their 30s.

Those aged 35 to 39 can register for a vaccine from today.

Meanwhile, an immunology professor says it's inevitable border counties will start to see an increase in the Delta variant.

The strain accounts for 25 percent of Covid-19 cases in the North.

Professor Kingston Mills of Trinity College Dublin says the spread of the Delta variant is depedent on what travel restrictions are put in place................

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR