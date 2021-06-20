288 new confirmed cases of Covid 19 in ROI

There are 288 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health says there are currently 49 patients with the virus in hospital.

The number of people being treated in ICU is up one to 15.

The Covid-19 vaccine portal is now open for people in their 30s.

Those aged 35 to 39 can register for a vaccine from today.

Meanwhile, an immunology professor says it's inevitable border counties will start to see an increase in the Delta variant.

The strain accounts for 25 percent of Covid-19 cases in the North.

Professor Kingston Mills of Trinity College Dublin says the spread of the Delta variant is depedent on what travel restrictions are put in place................