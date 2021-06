Donegal have progressed through to the Ulster Final after they beat Cavan 6-16 to 2-17.

Donegal started the first half slow but ended the half with three goals thanks to Karen Guthrie, Niamh Hegarty and Geraldine McLaughlin.

In the second half, Geraldine McLaughlin netted her second as well as goals for Niamh McLaughlin and Katy Herron to help Maxi Currans side to a big victory

Donegal boss Maxi Curran told Oisin Kelly that it's great to get over the line.