Second in Spain to send English to Olympics

Mark English will be going to the Olympic Games thanks to his best run of the year in Spain on Saturday evening.

The Finn Valley man ran a season best 1:45.22 to finish second in the 800m at the World Athletics Continential Tour Meeting in Madrid.

The time was just 0.02 of the official qualifying standard for the games for Japan but the result has now strengthened his ranking position which will be enough for English to take part in a second Olympics after his 2016 appearance in Rio.

Tony Van Diepen from the Netherlands won the race in 1:45.17.

English will be back on track next weekend at the National Championships to defend his 800m title with his selection for Tokyo to be rubberstamp after that event.