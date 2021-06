Derry won the Division 3 title on Saturday evening with 0-21 to 1-06 win over Offaly at Croke Park.

At halftime Rory Gallagher's side led 10 points to 1-03 and kicked on in the second half to claim a 12 point win.

Derry manager Rory Gallagher told Michael McMullan he's delighted his side won the game..