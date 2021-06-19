Pringle demands fair pay and conditions for fishing workers

A Donegal TD says there needs to be changes in the conditions endured by workers in the fishing industry, particularly those from other countries.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says many of them are being placed in unacceptable situations, and that, he said, is a source of shame.

He added these workers, and all those in the wider marine sector, deserve fair treatment and pay.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Pringle said with support from government, the sector can make a huge contribution to rural economies...