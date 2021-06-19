Ireland set to receive biggest Pfizer vaccine delivery to date

The head of the Covid Vaccine Taskforce says Ireland is set to receive its biggest delivery of Pfizer vaccine doses to date.

Professor Brian MacCraith told the Irish Independent 600-thousand doses will be delivered over the next fortnight.

He says the vaccine programme will gain "very significant momentum" in the next few weeks as the wait time for the second dose of AstraZeneca is reduced and vaccinations begin in younger cohorts.

He says the ramp up is driven by the threat of the Delta variant.

Immunology Professor Dr Tomas Ryan says cases of the strain are down here but we need to be very cautious: