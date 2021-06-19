DUP MLA says Poots ignored Unionist Irish Language concerns

The Taoiseach says the Irish government will do everything it can to help restore stability in the North after the DUP leader resigned on Thursday evening.

Edwin Poots lasted just three weeks in the position due to anger within the party over a deal on Irish language laws.

Hundreds of loyalist protesters gathered in County Down last night to oppose the Northern Ireland Protocol, as Unionists feel the post-Brexit policy is cutting them off from the rest of the UK.

DUP MLA Jim Wells says ignoring the concerns of his colleagues over the deal struck on the Irish Language Act cost him his job...