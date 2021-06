Dungannon Swifts have announced the signing of former Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan.

Cowan joins Swifts on a one year deal after leaving Glentoran at the end of the season.

The defender joins with a wealth of experience and won the Irish Cup in 2020.

Cowan is the fourth player to sign for Dean Shiels' side this week.

